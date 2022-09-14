Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIO opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,695 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $501,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

