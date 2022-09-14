Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.62

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and traded as low as $5.56. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 28,358 shares trading hands.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.