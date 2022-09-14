Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOYA. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.18.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $62.68. 1,519,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after buying an additional 188,576 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

