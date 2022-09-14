Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.88 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $85.88 million and $21.60 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for $3.59 or 0.00017767 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,224.53 or 0.99997717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,153.16 or 0.99644833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00061037 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00065648 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

PYR is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

