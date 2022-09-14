Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Down 7.2%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 337,401 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 297,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Vulcan Minerals Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 54.90 and a quick ratio of 54.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35.

About Vulcan Minerals

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.