W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 221.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.3 %

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

WRB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.95. 2,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,038. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.21.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

