Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 30,235 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,196,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $280.20. The stock had a trading volume of 82,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,869. The company has a market cap of $177.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.71.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.63.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

