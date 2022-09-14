Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 85,865 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Allegion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.53. 36,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,398. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $142.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

