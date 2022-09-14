Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Decreased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Walmart by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 86,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,832,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

Walmart stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.91. The company had a trading volume of 92,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,286. The firm has a market cap of $366.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.33.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.