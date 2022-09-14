Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.91. The stock had a trading volume of 92,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,286. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $366.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

