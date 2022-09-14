WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 6.4% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC owned about 1.58% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,167,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 356,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 132,498 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,535,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,201,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after buying an additional 51,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 94,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock remained flat at $18.08 on Wednesday. 9,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,472. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

