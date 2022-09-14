WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,352 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 609.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $52.14. 146,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.89. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

