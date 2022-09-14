Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.64

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.64 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 8705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global cut shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Weibo’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 404.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 164.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 171.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

