Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the August 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,086. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 81.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 435,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 195,067 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 946,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

