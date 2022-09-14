Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.99

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and traded as low as $10.81. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 5,908 shares.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

