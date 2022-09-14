Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.47

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.47 and traded as low as $11.16. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 107,243 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also

