Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,594.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTBDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

WTBDY stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

