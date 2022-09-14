WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Down 65.9% in August

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the August 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 174.9% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 37,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of DGRE stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,513. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $29.54.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

