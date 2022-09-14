WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a growth of 1,593.4% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HYZD opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZD. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 423,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,096 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter.

