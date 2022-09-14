WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a growth of 1,593.4% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of HYZD opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.