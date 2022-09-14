Wolfe Research Upgrades PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to Outperform

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PBF. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.08.

PBF Energy stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. 2,234,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,715. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 19.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 161.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 42.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 237.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after acquiring an additional 819,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

