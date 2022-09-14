Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $21.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 111,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

