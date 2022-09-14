Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $21.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.48.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
