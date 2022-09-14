XMON (XMON) Hits Market Cap of $33.74 Million

XMON (XMON) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. XMON has a total market capitalization of $33.74 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $22,568.32 or 1.11713212 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XMON has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons. The official website for XMON is 0xmons.xyz/#.

XMON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles.”

