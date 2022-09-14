XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 350,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after buying an additional 224,847 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 27,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Shares of XPO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,912. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.09 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $323,938.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,461,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

