YAM V2 (YAMV2) Price Reaches $5.02 on Major Exchanges

YAM V2 (YAMV2) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, YAM V2 has traded down 0% against the US dollar. YAM V2 has a market cap of $18.71 million and $111,468.00 worth of YAM V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V2 coin can now be purchased for $5.02 or 0.00021896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 505.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.94 or 0.02994231 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002378 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00829879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020901 BTC.
YAM V2 Coin Profile
YAM V2 was first traded on August 19th, 2020. YAM V2’s total supply is 25,500 coins and its circulating supply is 3,726,411 coins. YAM V2’s official website is yam.finance. YAM V2’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling YAM V2
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.
