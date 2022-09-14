Yellow Road Price Up 0.9% This Week (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $32,285.72 and $60.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00949865 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00822285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020770 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920.

Yellow Road Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

