Yieldly Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $937,328.51 (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Yieldly has a total market cap of $937,328.51 and $45,183.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Yieldly has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Yieldly coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00445041 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00816531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016360 BTC.

Yieldly Coin Profile

Yieldly was first traded on June 16th, 2021. Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance. The official website for Yieldly is yieldly.finance.

Yieldly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldly is a suite of DeFi apps on the Algorand blockchain, including no-loss prize games, multi-asset staking, and cross-chain swapping.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yieldly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yieldly using one of the exchanges listed above.

