Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) vs. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Head to Head Survey

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yumanity Therapeutics and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yumanity Therapeutics $8.04 million 2.40 -$39.50 million ($3.66) -0.49 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.89 million ($1.96) -0.82

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yumanity Therapeutics. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yumanity Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Yumanity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yumanity Therapeutics and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yumanity Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 962.50%. Given Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Yumanity Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Yumanity Therapeutics and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yumanity Therapeutics -760.15% -204.20% -85.87% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.47% -46.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals beats Yumanity Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration. Its lead program is YTX-7739, a novel small molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and related disorders of a-synuclein. The company is also developing YTX-9184, which is in preclinical studies to treat neurological disorders. Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors. Its development programs also comprise Sapacitabine, a novel nucleoside analog that is orally available prodrug of CNDAC, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and seliciclib, a CDK inhibitor that is in Phase 2 investigator-sponsored trials (IST) for Cushing's disease, as well as in Phase 1/2 IST for the treatment for advanced rheumatoid arthritis. The company has a clinical collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to clinically evaluate the safety and efficacy of three cyclacel medicines in patients with hematological malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemias, acute myeloid leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and other advanced leukemias. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

