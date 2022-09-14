Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Hits $0.0001

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $124,637.48 and approximately $6,904.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 512.8% against the dollar and now trades at $600.22 or 0.02986692 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00825982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020854 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeusshield Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies.Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.