Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,700 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 362,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevia PBC

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $160,685.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,868 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 32,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $100,251.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,430,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,786.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $160,685.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,868 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,755 shares of company stock worth $345,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Zevia PBC by 14.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Zevia PBC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 228,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZVIA traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. 129,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.