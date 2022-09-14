ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZI. TheStreet downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,011,301.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 622,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,402,870.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,663 shares of company stock valued at $27,752,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,225,000 after buying an additional 5,679,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,943,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,831 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,394,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,382 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

