Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.50 million-$101.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.73 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.18–$0.14 EPS.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of ZUO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. 27,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,771. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. Zuora has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $193,120.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 63.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 908,890 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Zuora by 81.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 838,243 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 872.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 544,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 488,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zuora by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.