10,358 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Acquired by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of COMT traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.21. 630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,607. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78.

