15,359 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 114,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,683,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

