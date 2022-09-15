16,900 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,900 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,306 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Electronic Arts news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $125.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,880. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

