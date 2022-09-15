2,891 Shares in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Purchased by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 271.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,857,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after buying an additional 88,359 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,213. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

