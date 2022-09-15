2,903 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of LIT stock traded down $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 31,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

