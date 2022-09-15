3,213 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.33. The company had a trading volume of 45,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,069. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

