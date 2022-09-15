330,953 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 330,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,417,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $33.09. 325,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157,098. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 142.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

