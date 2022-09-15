4,209 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.04. 72,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,059. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.12.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.