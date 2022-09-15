8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX) Short Interest Update

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

8i Acquisition 2 Price Performance

LAX stock remained flat at $9.97 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,073. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. 8i Acquisition 2 has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8i Acquisition 2

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 during the first quarter valued at $171,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Ayrton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 by 29.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 during the second quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About 8i Acquisition 2

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

