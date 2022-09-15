Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:ADIG)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIGGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON:ADIG traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 99 ($1.20). The company had a trading volume of 277,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,993. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 104.50 ($1.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £305.53 million and a P/E ratio of 761.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

About Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust

(Get Rating)

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Dividend History for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust (LON:ADIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.