Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:ADIG)

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON:ADIG traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 99 ($1.20). The company had a trading volume of 277,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,993. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 104.50 ($1.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £305.53 million and a P/E ratio of 761.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

About Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

