Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $9.29 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Adalta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 4.6% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $414,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.73. The stock had a trading volume of 201,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,437. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

