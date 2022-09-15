Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 249 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.42.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.90. The stock had a trading volume of 280,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,798. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

