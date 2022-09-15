Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 221.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.03. 91,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

