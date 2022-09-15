Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 108 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 0.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $170.81. 97,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.