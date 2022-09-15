Adirondack Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.06.

Shares of BA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.58. The company had a trading volume of 269,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,669. The stock has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.95. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

