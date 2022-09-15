Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IBM traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.20. 231,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day moving average is $132.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

