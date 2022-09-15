Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.44. 35,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

