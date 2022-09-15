Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 136.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.57. 79,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,061. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

