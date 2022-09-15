Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 2,152 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. owned 0.12% of Arrow Financial worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 60,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AROW traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.43. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594. The company has a market capitalization of $519.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

